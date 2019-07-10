Rahul Gandhi now has 10 million followers on Twitter

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday crossed a "milestone" on Twitter by crossing ten million followers on the micro-blogging site.

"10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers and supporters today," he tweeted.

A late entrant in the social media scene, it was through Twitter that Rahul publicised his resignation officially early this month in which he made it clear in unambiguous terms that he will not stay as party chief.

His main political rival Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 48.5 million followers while AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 15.1 million followers.

An early bird on social media, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has 6.9 million followers on Twitter.