Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka reach Hathras, meet victim's family

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka meet Hathras victim's family

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 03 2020, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 20:05 ist
Uttar Pradesh authorities had scuttled an earlier attempt by the two leaders to travel to Hathras, detaining them and several party workers in Greater Noida outside Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the family of the Dalit woman who died this week after she was allegedly gang-raped, triggering nationwide outrage.

Uttar Pradesh authorities had scuttled an earlier attempt by the two leaders to travel to Hathras, detaining them and several party workers in Greater Noida outside Delhi.

On Saturday, the party staged another show of strength at the Delhi-Noida border. The UP Police said they will allow five party party representatives to meet the family in the village in Hathras district.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 in an assault by four men that left her critically injured. She died at a Delhi hospital last Tuesday. 

