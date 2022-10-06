Rahul Gandhi spotted tying shoe laces of his mother Sonia Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Mandya, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spotted tying the shoe laces of his mother Sonia Gandhi, who joined him and other party workers for the yatra on Thursday.

Senior Congress leader and a contender for the upcoming party president election Shashi Tharoor tweeted a photograph where Rahul is seen tying his mother's shoe laces.

"Even if a mother breathes, there are blessings in it," the caption read.

Tharoor further said that there's no one like a mother.

Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the party's ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time since its start a month ago with an aim to set a narrative against the RSS-BJP in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and revive the party on the ground.

She joined the yatra unofficially led by her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who launched the 3570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra on September 7 at Pandavapura and walked for around one km.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah were also part of the yatra that moved through the JD(S) stronghold of Mandya.

Sonia reached Mysuru on September 3 and had been staying at Kabani though her initial plan was to be in Kodagu. However, inclement weather didn't allow her to go there. Rahul also joined Sonia, who returned from abroad in the third week of September after a medical check-up.