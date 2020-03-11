Rahul tweets 15-month-old photo of Nath and Scindia

Rahul Gandhi tweets 15-month-old photo of Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 11 2020, 18:39pm ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2020, 18:40pm ist
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath. (Photo: Twitter)

Keeping in mind the political turmoil going on in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday re-tweeted a 15-month-old post of him standing between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia quoting Leo Tolstoy.

The photo was posted first on December 13, 2018, when the Nath and Scindia were the two contenders for the chief ministership of the state.

"The two most powerful warriors are patience and time," he tweeted with the picture.


Rahul Gandhi
Kamal Nath
Jyotiraditya Scindia
