Railways appeal public to avoid travel in trains as passengers test coronavirus positive

With some of the railway passengers being tested COVID-19 positive, Indian Railways on Saturday appealed public to postpone their journeys to avoid contracting the contagious virus.

So far 12 people, who have traveled in train, have tested positive for virus, the national transporter said while urging people to avoid crowding on trains and station premises.

"Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky,"Railways tweeted.

""Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus. Postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe. #NoRailTravel", the railways tweeted.

The national transporter also requested different zones to make arrangements to screen passengers before entering the trains in association with respective state governments.

Railways has found that 4 passengers travelling on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. They came to India from Dubai last week. All concerned have been alerted to take necessary action, said the railways.

“8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 on Friday. Passengers are advised to avoid non essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens

Citizens are advised to practice social distancing and follow quarantine requirements, railways tweeted.

A couple was deboarded from a Delhi-bound Bengaluru-Rajdhani train on Saturday after co-passengers noticed a home quarantine seal on the husband's hand, the Railways said. The couple was boarded the train at Secunderbad and railway officials sent them to hospital. The coach was completely sanitised in Kazipet and was locked, officials said.

To prevent crowding in the railway station premises, the railway also relaxed refund rules for people who booked tickets to travel between March 21 and April 15.

The Railways has said no passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight Saturday to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew" announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However train on run will reach its destination. It has already cancelled 245 trains to restrict unnecessary travel until Friday.