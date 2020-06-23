Railways cancels all tickets booked for trains on or before April 14, effects refunds

The Indian Railways has announced that all tickets booked for the regular trains on or before April 14 stand cancelled and the refunds will be processed soon.

“It has been decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to April 14 for the time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refunds generated,” the Railways said in its order on June 22.

The railways had suspended the operation of passenger, express and mail trains from March 24 after nationwide lockdown announced.

The railways is currently operating 100 pair of regular time tabled trains and 15 pair of Special Rajdhani trains.