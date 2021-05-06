Railways cancels trains with poor occupancy

With several states announcing lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, Indian Railways has started cancelling trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi, in some routes due to poor occupancy.

Northern Railways on Thursday announced the cancellation of 28 pair of trains which includes Vande Bharat Shatabdi, Duronto, Rajdhani and Expresses till further orders.

Some of the cancelled trains include New Delhi- Bhopal Shatabdi, New Delhi- Kalka, New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi, Nizamuddin-Pune Duronto, Nizamuddin-Chennai Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express.

The Railways also cancelled some of the long distancing mail and express trains due to poor occupancy.

On Wednesday, Eastern Railways cancelled 17 trains from May 7th including Howrah–Ranchi Special trains.

Even earlier South Western Railways also cancelled around 23 trains due to poor occupancy.

Earlier, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said that Railways continue to operate trains to cater needs of passengers.