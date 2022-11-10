Railways completed electrification of 82% of broad gauge network

Rlys completes electrification of 82% of broad gauge

The national transporter said it achieved 1,223 route km of electrification in the 2022-23 financial year till October 2022

Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 22:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Railways on Thursday said it completed the electrification of 82 per cent of its broad gauge network.

The national transporter said it achieved 1,223 route km of electrification in the 2022-23 financial year till October 2022, as compared to 895 route km (RKMs) during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22.

This is 36.64 per cent more than the previous year's figures for the corresponding period.

The railway is working steadily towards achieving net zero Carbon Emissions by 2030 to become the world’s largest Green Railway.

"The Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network which would not only result in a better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange," the ministry said in a statement.

As on October 31, out of 65,141 RKM of broad gauge (BG) network of Indian Railways, 53,470 BG RKM have been electrified, which is 82.08 per cent of the total BG network.

