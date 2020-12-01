Railways gets 'green signal' from Gujarat, Maharashtra for bullet train project

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said it has got all the requisite wildlife, forestry and coastal regulation zone clearances in Gujarat and Maharashtra for Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

"Requisite Wildlife, Forestry and Coastal Regulation Zone clearances in the state of Gujarat and Maharashtra have been obtained for the High Speed Rail Corridor," Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer V K Yadav said in Delhi.

On the progress of the project, he said the Railways got 67 % of the land required for the bullet train project. In Gujarat,a total of 825 hectare out of the 956 hectare have been acquired, which is 86 %.

In Maharashtra, the 97 hectare out of the 432 hectare of land has been acquired, which is only 22 % of the total land required. In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, total of 7 hectare out of the 8 hectare land was acquired, he said.

Out of 1,651 utilities, 1,070 have been shifted for the project, he said.

The tenders worth Rs 32,000 crore in Gujarat for the project covering 325 km length of viaduct and five stations have been floated, Yadav said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Japan's Premier Shinzo Abe had on September 14, 2017 laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) project. The initial deadline to complete the ambitious project was December 2023.

On the progress of the Dedicated Freight Corridor, Yadav said that by June 2022 the DFC will be complete.