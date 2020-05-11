Railways ready to operate 300 Shramik special trains daily: Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the railway ministry allocated 1200 trains appealed to the states to make use of it ferry stranded migrant people.

The railway allocated 1200 trains and from which the railways can operate daily 300 Shramik Special to ferry stranded migrant labourers, tourists and students., Goyal tweeted.

He said, beginning with four trains on May 1, so far 468 Shramik Express trains operated.

This morning, I reviewed the train operations of ‘Shramik Special’ trains. Only 4 trains ran on the first day i.e 1st May which grew to 101 trains yesterday. In total, 468 trains have departed.

The Minister also appealed the states to make use of this train ferry maximum stranded people to their home state at the earliest.