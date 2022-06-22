Railways resumes normal operations after Agnipath protests caused disruptions

Operations of the Indian Railways returned to normalcy on Wednesday after being disrupted for at least five days due to violent protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

The Railway Board asked zonal railways to resume operations of all trains, wherever trains were cancelled, with available rakes. Although some trains were cancelled on Wednesday, officials said it was because of the flooding in Assam.

Since protests broke out over the Agnipath scheme, around 400 trains had been cancelled on an average per day as agitators torched coaches and vandalised railway property.

While the Ministry of Railways was yet to estimate the total loss incurred by the national transporter, a statement by the worst-affected East Central Railways said more than 60 coaches and 10 engines were damaged in its zone.