Railways to bring uniformity in design in railway stations

The Indian Railways is planning uniformity in design for 1,275 railway stations it wants to modernise under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The railways is preparing a master plan to enhance the facilities in these stations including smooth access by widening roads, removal of unwanted structures, properly designed signages, dedicated pedestrian pathways and well-planned parking areas.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term vision.

The railways also decided to replicate colourful, disabled-friendly signages introduced at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station in Mumbai, said an official.

Earlier the railways installed new indicative board and signage facilities at CSMT to give an international look and feel to the iconic World Heritage Site station. These signages which are in varied colour schemes and big fonts can be seen from a distance.

The station also has Braille signages at various points to help visually impaired persons find out information and the location of various facilities. They can also be seen at major entry points of the foot over bridge railing and important offices, waiting rooms and water dispensers, said the official.

As of now, there is no uniformity in a font in signages across Indian Railways while their colour scheme is usually yellow-black, blue-red-white. Attempts are being made to club different grades/types of waiting halls and provide good cafeteria/retail facilities as far as possible, said the official.