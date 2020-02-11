Rajiv Gandhi case: SC asks TN Govt to seek response from Governor

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to seek the Governor's response on a recommendation made for releasing the convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta told the counsel representing the state government that the court itself cannot ask the Governor to take a decision in the matter.

The state government maintained that the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had on September 9, 2018, recommended for release of seven convicts and the matter was still pending consideration before Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The court had earlier sought to know if any decision has been taken by the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution on pardon, commutation or remission of life term awarded to the convicts.

The court was hearing a plea by convict A G Perarivalan for a direction on the suspension of life sentence till the completion of the probe by the CBI-led Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA).