Ram Gopal Varma booked for making remarks on presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

In a tweet on June 22, Varma had said, 'If Drapaudi is the President who are the Pandavas? And more importantly, who are the Kauravas?'

  • Jun 28 2022, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 01:19 ist
Film director and producer Ram Gopal Varma. Credit: Getty Images

Film director and producer Ram Gopal Varma has been booked for making uncharitable remarks on NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, a police official said here on Monday.

Lucknow's Police Commissioner DK Thakur said that a case was registered against Ram Gopal Varma for making indecent remarks against Droupadi Murmu in a tweet.

The case has been registered at Hazratganj police station on Sunday, he said.

In a tweet on June 22, Varma had said, "If Drapaudi is the President who are the Pandavas? And more importantly, who are the Kauravas?"

In a tweet on June 24 he tried to clear his stand and said, "This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way...Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favourite character but since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone."

Subsequently on June 25, he made two tweets. In the first tweet he said, "The tremendousness of this incredible icon the extremely honourable Drapaudi being president is that both Pandavas and Kauravas will forget their battle and together worship her and then Mahabharat will be rewritten in new India and the world will be proud of India...Jai BJP."

"Post the extensive research I did on the honourable Draupadi ji and studying the nuances in the intensity of her eyes and the depths of both her smile and facial contours, I have no doubt that she will be the greatest president ever in the whole wide world...Thank you BJP," he said in the second tweet.

