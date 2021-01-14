Ram temple donation drive to begin with President Ram Nath Kovind's donation on January 15

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust will launch the month-long fundraising drive to build a Ram temple at Ayodhya by seeking a donation from President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the Shree Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Nyas, VHP working president Alok Kumar, Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee and RSS leader Kulbhsuhan Ahuja will meet Kovind on Friday to start the fundraising drive.

During the donation drive, coupons worth Rs 1,000, Rs 100 and even Rs 10 will be sold. The idea is to get contributions from even the poorest for which Rs 10 coupons will be sold.

The Shree Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Nyas inaugurated its camp office in south Delhi's Kailash Colony on Friday.

The Nyas has drawn up plans to reach out to 5.25 lakh villages and towns seeking donations for building the Ram temple with the participation of the people.

Avdheshanand Giri, the Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhada — the oldest order of monks in the country — will seek donations for the temple at Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, where Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism. Sadhvi Rithambara will launch the fundraising drive in Mumbai from the Scheduled Castes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple on August 5 last year by laying a symbolic silver brick at the site in Ayodhya.

The temple has been designed by architect Chandrakant Sompura in the 'Nagara' style temple architecture popular in central and northern parts of the country.

The inner sanctum of the temple – where the idol of Rama will be housed – will be octagonal. The temple will include a large structure of three floors with 366 pillars and five domes.