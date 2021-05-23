Ramdev withdraws statement on allopathy after Harsh Vardhan's letter

Withdrawing his statement on allopathic medicine system, Yoga guru Ramdev said he respects all forms of medical science.

Ramdev's statement comes shortly after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw his “objectionable and unfortunate” comments on allopathic medicine, reprimanding the yoga guru for making such remarks in the first place.

"The people of the country are very hurt by your remark on allopathic medicines. I have already talked to you about this feeling over the phone. Doctors and health workers are like gods for the people for whom they are fighting against the coronavirus risking their lives," Vardhan said in a two-page letter written in Hindi.