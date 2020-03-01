Rashmi Thackeray is new Editor of Saamana

Mrityunjay Bose 
DHNS, Mumbai,
  Mar 01 2020
  • updated: Mar 01 2020, 10:43am ist
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule after the Shiv Sena chief was chosen as the nominee for Maharashtra chief minister's post by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, during a meeting in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (PTI Photo)

In a surprising development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi has taken over as Editor of Saamana,  the Shiv Sena mouthpiece. 

Uddhav's confidante Sanjay Raut will continue to be the Executive Editor. 

Saamana,  the Marathi broadsheet,  was launched on 23 January, 1983 by late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray as its Editor.

Its Hindi tabloid version, Dophar ka Saamana,  was launched ln 23  February,  1993.

Uddhav's  elder son,  Aditya,  is also a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government holding portfolios of Protocol, Environment and Tourism, while younger son, Tejas, is into wildlife and environment conservation.

The credit-line in the newspaper shows 'Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray' as the Editor.

