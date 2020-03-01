Rashmi Thackeray is new Editor of Saamana

In a surprising development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi has taken over as Editor of Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece.

Uddhav's confidante Sanjay Raut will continue to be the Executive Editor.

Saamana, the Marathi broadsheet, was launched on 23 January, 1983 by late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray as its Editor.

Its Hindi tabloid version, Dophar ka Saamana, was launched ln 23 February, 1993.

Uddhav's elder son, Aditya, is also a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government holding portfolios of Protocol, Environment and Tourism, while younger son, Tejas, is into wildlife and environment conservation.

The credit-line in the newspaper shows 'Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray' as the Editor.