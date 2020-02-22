Ravi Shankar Prasad slams social media campaign against judiciary

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday cautioned against the “dangerous trend” of launching a “sinister campaign” on social media by those who put forth what they expect from judiciary, and start criticising it if the judgement is not as per their expectation.

He said some norms have to be maintained if our Rule of Law has to acquire continued resonance.

“I am great supporter of social media and freedom. I know it is empowering. But this is a dangerous trend. Judges must be left completely independent to give judgement as what they think is the correct mode in accordance of the Rule of Law,” he said.

“This sinister trend, which is developing globally, is also in our country as some people start campaigning as what kind of judgement they expect. If judgement is not in accordance with their expectation, they unleash all forces in criticising judiciary,” he added.

The Minister was speaking here on 'International Judges Conference” organised by the Supreme Court.