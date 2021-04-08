RAXA Security aims to bring latest techno-security solutions in India

A GMR Group company involved in security services has joined hands with four companies based in the UK, France and Israel, which the company said is aimed at bringing the world's latest techno-security solutions to the country.

The strategic partnerships will arm RAXA Security Services Ltd, the GMR Group company, with providing integrated command and control centre, long-range surveillance solutions and artificial intelligence (AI)-based security solutions among other things.

A statement said on Thursday that the company has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four internationally acclaimed techno security companies --Octopus from Israel, Exavision from France and UK-based Westminister Group and Logically to provide specialised and latest security solutions for its clients.

Octopus gives RAXA expertise in setting up integrated command and control centres especially for smart cities, airports and large townships while Exavision will provide the company an edge in implementing long-range surveillance solutions. by merging mechatronic, Opto-photonic, electronic and software processing technologies.

Logically, which develops the latest in cutting-edge AI technologies to combat misinformation and harmful content available in the online and social media, will enable RAXA to provide AI-based security solutions while Westminister Group operating in 50 countries will provide advanced technology security solutions.

RAXA CEO GUG Sastry said they had been a pioneer in the field of security services for several years, offering its services to some of the reputed clients in the country. "For the first time, some of the unique and specialized security solutions would be provided by us for a much-enhanced client satisfaction," he said.