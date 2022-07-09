Rebels take objection to Kirit Somaiya targeting Uddhav

In a significant development, a section of MLAs from the Eknath Shinde camp has lashed out at BJP leader Kirit Somiaya for targeting Shiv Sena President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and using derogatory words.
Some of the senior leaders of the rebel camp have also conveyed the same to the Maharashtra BJP leadership.
After meeting Chief Minister Shinde, Somaiya had tweeted, “Met 'Rikshawala CM” at Mantralaya today along with Neil Somaiya, expressed best wishes and thanked him for replacing “Mafia CM.”
Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar and MLAs Uday Samant, Sanjay Gaikwad, Sanjay Shirsat have expressed objection to the statement.
“We do not agree with the words used by Somaiya against Uddhav Thackeray. Such words should not be used. There is no need to comment on this,” said Kesarkar.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rum ahoy! Six boozy recipes for World Rum Day
'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story
Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar
R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser
Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics
Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide
Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius
Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood