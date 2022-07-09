Rebels take objection to Kirit Somaiya targeting Uddhav

Rebels take objection to Kirit Somaiya targeting Uddhav

Some of the senior leaders of the rebel camp have also conveyed the same to the Maharashtra BJP leadership

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jul 09 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 19:48 ist

In a significant development, a section of MLAs from the Eknath Shinde camp has lashed out at BJP leader Kirit Somiaya for targeting Shiv Sena President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and using derogatory words. 

Some of the senior leaders of the rebel camp have also conveyed the same to the Maharashtra BJP leadership. 

After meeting Chief Minister Shinde, Somaiya had tweeted, “Met 'Rikshawala CM” at Mantralaya today along with Neil Somaiya, expressed best wishes and thanked him for replacing “Mafia CM.” 

Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar and MLAs Uday Samant, Sanjay Gaikwad, Sanjay Shirsat have expressed objection to the statement. 

“We do not agree with the words used by Somaiya against Uddhav Thackeray. Such words should not be used. There is no need to comment on this,” said Kesarkar.

