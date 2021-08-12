Received 120 grievances, actioned 167 URLs from June 26 to July 25: Twitter India

US-based microblogging platform Twitter has said it received 120 grievances and "actioned" 167 URLs between June 26 and July 25.

The company in its latest monthly compliance report as mandated by the IT rules also said it had suspended 31,637 accounts via proactive data monitoring in the said period.

These complaints were received via Twitter's Grievance Officer - India channel and included content on Twitter. This includes complaints received from individual users with accompanying court orders, the report said.

Twitter said the majority of complaints received via Grievance Officer channel during the reporting period fell into categories like abuse/harassment, followed by misinformation/synthetic and manipulated media, defamation and IP-related infringement, hateful conduct and impersonation.

The company said in India, Twitter users can report grievances via the Grievance mechanism by using the contact details available on the Grievance Officer - India page. Twitter does not require such reporters to be registered with Twitter, or have a Twitter user ID in order to file a grievance, it added.

Earlier, Twitter had faced flak for various actions taken on tweets and accounts of high-profile users and delay in compliance with the IT rules that came into effect in May this year.