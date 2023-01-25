Received threats over tweet on BBC's Modi documentary, says Anil Antony after quitting Congress

Former Congress leader Anil K Antony on Wednesday said that he was getting threat calls and hate messages after his tweet on BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Antony, son of former Defence Minister A K Antony quit Congress citing "intolerant calls to retract a tweet."

Speaking to ANI, he said, "A lot of things that happened in the last 24 hours, especially from certain corners of Congress have hurt me a lot".

"From where I come from, I don't think that these are the people I should be working with. It is very disappointing to see where it has reached," Anil K Antony, Digital communications, Kerala Congress on his resignation from the party

"From where I come from, I don't think that these are the people I should be working with. It is very disappointing to see where it has reached," he added.

As the BJP leaders slammed the BBC's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an unexpected move, Antony also condemned the project.

Anil Antony, who was the head of the IT wing of Kerala Congress, had tweeted: Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a (UK) state sponsored channel with a long history of India prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty."

Regarding his decision to resign from the party, he said the decision was personal and that he had not discussed it with his father. "I've sent my resignation and I hope that the leadership will accept it. I don't think this Congress has space for me," he said.

