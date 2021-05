India on Wednesday reported 2,67,334 new Covid-19 cases, 3,89,851 discharges and 4,529 deaths, the highest so far, in the last 24 hours, Union Health ministry data showed.

India's cumulative tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 2,54,96,330 while the active caseload is 32,26,719.

The country has seen 2,83,248 deaths from the disease so far.

More to follow...