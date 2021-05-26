Record online classes, review them periodically: TN tells schools

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a slew of guidelines to be followed during online classes for students, including recording the session, launching a helpline for students to complain about sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour.

The announcement comes close on the heels of students of a prestigious school in Chennai accusing a teacher of conducting online classes by just wrapping a towel around his waist.

Chairing a meeting attended by officials from the education and police departments, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the online classes should be recorded and reviewed periodically by the management and two members of the Parent Teachers' Association (PTA).

A government release said the Chief Minister said a committee of officials from the School education and higher education departments, officers from the cyber crime cell, educationalists, and psychologists will be constituted to come out with fresh guidelines for conduct of online classes in a week's time.

Stalin also warned that POCSO Act will be invoked against those who behave inappropriately during online classes. He also instructed the concerned to launch a helpline to facilitate students to lodge complaints against any harassment during online classes.

The statement said the Chief Minister said an officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) in the cyber crime should handle complaints from students and ensure that they are acted against without any trouble to the children.

The guidelines come amidst a massive controversy over inappropriate behaviour by a teacher during online classes. The teacher, G Rajagopalan, was arrested and jailed on Tuesday for sexual harassment and sexual misconduct with his students. The school has also placed him under suspension.