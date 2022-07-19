Relief to households: No GST on these items

The Finance Ministry and GST Council on Tuesday announced a list of items that will be exempted from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) when sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labelled.

In a series of tweets, the Finance Minister announced that some non-branded/ labelled items, such as pulses, flours and curd/ lassi will be exempted from GST. Oats, wheat, rye and maize have also been included in the list.

It must also be noted that items specified below in the list, when sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labeled, will not attract any GST. (10/14) pic.twitter.com/NM69RbU13I — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 19, 2022

"This was a unanimous decision by the GST Council. All states were present in GST Council when this issue was presented by the Group of Ministers on Rate Rationalisation in the 47th meeting held in Chandigarh on Jun 28, 2022," Sitharaman said on Twitter.