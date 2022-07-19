Relief to households: No GST on these items

In a series of tweets, the Finance Minister announced that some non-branded/ labelled items, such as pulses, flours and curd/ lassi will be exempted from GST

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2022, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 15:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Finance Ministry and GST Council on Tuesday announced a list of items that will be exempted from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) when sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labelled.

In a series of tweets, the Finance Minister announced that some non-branded/ labelled items, such as pulses, flours and curd/ lassi will be exempted from GST. Oats, wheat, rye and maize have also been included in the list.

"This was a unanimous decision by the GST Council. All states were present in GST Council when this issue was presented by the Group of Ministers on Rate Rationalisation in the 47th meeting held in Chandigarh on Jun 28, 2022," Sitharaman said on Twitter.

 

 

India News
GST
Tax

