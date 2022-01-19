Remarks against Muslim women: Delhi Police writes to Clubhouse app

After Bulli Bai App, a chatroom on social media platform Clubhouse held a derogatory discussion on Muslim women, prompting Delhi Police on Wednesday to write to the social media platform seeking details of the organisers, a day after registering a case.

The discussion was held on Monday afternoon on the audio platform, where account holders can discuss issues in groups. Delhi Police's action came after Delhi Commission for Women wrote to it demanding action against some people who made "obscene comments against Muslim women" on the app.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police's Special Cell registered the case under 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident came to light after some videos of the discussion "Muslim Gals are more beautiful than Hindu Gals (sic)' were posted on the social media. The discussion were sexually derogative and communal in tone.

This case comes two weeks after the surfacing of Bulli Bai App where doctored photographs of Muslim women were uploaded and auctioned. Five youths were arrested -- three by Mumbai Police and two by Delhi Police. One of the arrested was the creator of a similar app, Sulli Deals, six months ago.

Officials said police are trying to identify those who were participants in the discussion.

The DCW in its notice has said that it has taken sou-moto cognisance of cases where Muslim women were being referred to in a disparaging way. "In the said conversation, the participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls. The Commission took strong note of the case and has sought from Delhi police urgent and strict action against the persons involved," it said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, "Sulli Bai, then Bulli Bai and now indecent sexual remarks against Muslim girls on the Clubhouse app! How long will this last?"

