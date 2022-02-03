Reports alleging 'vaccination fraud' misleading: Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that some reports in the international media alleging Covid-19 "vaccination fraud" and further claiming that people are being fraudulently registered as double vaccinated without receiving both doses are misleading and completely ill-informed.

"There have been some media reports in international media alleging a 'vaccination fraud' and further claiming that people are being fraudulently registered as double vaccinated without receiving both doses. These reports have also alleged that the vaccination 'figures were being manipulated'. It is clarified that such media reports are not only misleading but are completely ill-informed, and without any basis," said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry said that India's nationwide Covid vaccination drive is supported with a strong technology backup provided by the Co-WIN digital platform that has performed exceptionally in the last more than one year of the Covid vaccination drive. All the Covid vaccinations are recorded on this digital platform.

Co-WIN system is an inclusive platform/system and has been designed to keep the limitations and challenges of mobile and Internet availability across the country. Necessary features and flexibility, to ensure that every eligible individual has the access to vaccination, regardless of any physical, digital or socioeconomic barriers to access, have been incorporated in Co-WIN, the ministry added in the statement.

The ministry clarified that the beneficiaries have been empowered to make necessary corrections in their records on Co-WIN. The "Raise an issue" module in the beneficiary dashboard allows the beneficiaries to make corrections apart from changes in basic demographic details like name, age, gender and photo ID.

"It needs to be appreciated that even with its very large population, India has successfully implemented its nationwide Covid vaccination programme and administered more than 167 crore doses as on date, covering more than 76 per cent of the eligible population above 18 years with both the doses," said the ministry clarifying on the reports.

