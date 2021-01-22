Republic Day 2021: Lesser known facts about the day

India is gearing up for its 72nd Republic Day celebrations with ceremonies modified to fit the new Covid-19 protocols. Lesser crowds and only 10 tableaux will be seen during the January 26 parade this year, but that will not diminish the celebration of the Constitution of India.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Republic Day and its celebrations.

1. Republic Day marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of the country. But the celebrations actually last for three days. ‘The Beating Retreat’ ceremony is held on January 29 to mark the end of the celebrations.

2. During the Beating Retreat ceremony, English hymn 'Abide by Me' has been played every year till 2020. It was said to be a favourite of Mahatma Gandhi. It was dropped last year as the ministry tried to introduce more Indian tunes to the celebration, according to reports.

3. The first Republic Day parade at Rajpath was held in 1955. The first chief guest of the Rajpath parade was Malik Gulam Mohammed, the first Governor-General of Pakistan.

4. The Constitution came into legal circulation on 10:18 am on January 26, 1950.

5. It took 166 days spread over 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to finish writing the Constitution.

6. There are just two original handwritten copies of the Constitution, one written in Hindi and one in English. It has been preserved in helium-filled cases in the Parliament of India.

7. Dr Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as the first President of India on January 26, 1950, at the Durbar Hall of the government house.

8. The Indian Constitution is the longest one to be written in the world, with 444 articles divided into 22 parts and 12 schedules.

9. The President addresses the nation on Republic Day, while the Prime Minister addresses the country on Independence Day.

10. On Republic Day, bravery awards are given to deserving candidates. Veer Chakra, Maha Veer Chakra, Param Veer Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Ashoka Chakra are distributed during the celebrations.