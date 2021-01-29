Republic Day violence: After UP, FIR against Shashi Tharoor, senior journalists in Bhopal

An FIR has been registered against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, senior journalists and others for posting "defamatory, false and instigating tweets on their Twitter handles falsely accusing Delhi Police of murder of a person" in the January 26 violence.

The Congress MP and six journalists — Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath — were also booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence on January 28.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by a resident who alleged that "digital broadcast" and "social media posts" by these people were responsible for the violence during a tractor rally by farmers in the national capital.

The Editors Guild of India has strongly condemned the filing of FIRs against senior editors and journalists for their reporting on the farmers' tractor rally and the ensuing violence on Republic Day, saying it was an attempt to "intimidate, harass and stifle" the media.

(With PTI inputs)