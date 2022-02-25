Retired defence personnel and their dependents can avail pension services at Common Services Centers

The Common Services Centers (CSC), under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, has signed MoU with the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Ministry of Defence, to provide various pension services to the retired defence personnel and their dependents.

The partnership will potentially benefit 3.2 million retired defence personnel across the country, including ex-servicemen like officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, Non Commissioned Officers, and other ranks. Dependents and war widows are also among the list of beneficiaries.

As per the agreement, the following services will be available at the network of over 4 lakhs CSCs across the country: Pensioner Data Verification (PDV), Annual Identification through Digital or Manual Life Certificate, Lodging of Grievance, Registering Service Request, Providing information against queries, Request for initiation of family pension on demise of pensioner, said a statement from CSC.

Elaborating on the new service, Managing Director, CSC SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) Dinesh Tyagi said: “This partnership will help former servicemen access pension related services with ease from where they live. With millions of ex-servicemen set to be transferred from a legacy system to a new online pension disbursing model, the pension services will be available at more than 4 lakh CSCs across India. The aim is to make these services accessible to Defence pensioners near their place of residence.”

Defence Service Pension is a pension, which is sanctioned to a P.B.O.R. (Personnel Below Officer Rank) on Completion of his terms of engagement for the qualifying service rendered by him in the Armed Forces. Retiring Pension is granted to officers on completing a minimum qualifying service of 20 years (15 years in case of late entrant). Service Pension is admissible to JCOs/OR on completion of minimum mandatory qualifying service of 15 years.

