RIP Pranab Mukherjee | Former President laid to rest with full military honours

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, a stalwart of Indian politics, breathed his last on August 31 at the Army Hospital in New Delhi. The 84-year-old was laid to rest with full military honours. Mukherjee's last rites were performed at Lodhi crematorium in Delhi on September 1. In his memory, the government has announced seven-day state mourning throughout India from August 31 to September 6.