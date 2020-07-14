Road Transport Ministry asks states not to insist on registrations, DLs for road building equipment

The Union Road Transport Ministry has asked states to not to insist upon registration or driving licence for road building and rehabilitation equipments and heavy earth moving machinery.

The Ministry also clarified that the heavy road making machinery is not a motor vehicle, and is not covered under Motor Vehicle Act.

In a letter addressed to the Transport departments of all the states, the Ministry has informed that it has received a number of representations regarding road building and rehabilitation equipment, wherein concern regarding registration of cold recycling machines and soil stabilization machine (road building and rehabilitation equipment) under Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 has been raised.

The representation regarding Heavy Earth Moving Machineries (HEMM) - wherein concern regarding registration of HEMM equipment and their operation has been raised. HEMM such as Dumpers, Payloaders, Shovels, Drill Master, Bulldozers, Motor Grader and Rock breakers are also categorised as "off the road" operated and maintained within mine boundary under sole management, supervision and control of Mines Manager and never used outside mine boundary, the Ministry said in a statement.

The dumpers, payloaders, shovels, soil stablizers drill master, bulldozers, motor grader and rock breakers are not covered under the definition of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and may not be insisted for registration under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Ministry said.