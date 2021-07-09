Route files through junior ministers: PM Modi to Cabinet Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his cabinet ministers to route all official files through ministers of state to ensure that all the junior ministers get acquainted with the work and are up-to-date with key issues.

This means that any official matters pertaining to the government, once cleared by the Secretary of the Department, will have to be sent to the Minister of State.

The Cabinet Minister will give a final opinion on the matter after the notings made by the Minister of State.

In the earlier scheme of things, a file would go directly to the Cabinet Minister after the Secretary's opinion.

The Prime Minister also asked the Cabinet Ministers to ensure the presence of Ministers of State at official briefing in the Department whether it is by Secretary level officers or junior officials.

Modi’s instructions came following complaints from the many Ministers of State that their post is just ceremonial and limited to approving written answers in Parliament.

At the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday evening, the prime minister asked newly appointed ministers to learn from senior ministers and also take advice from those who have dropped from the cabinet.

Meanwhile, the new Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered officials and staffers in his office to work in two shifts.

The first shift will start at 7:00 am and end at 4:00 pm while the second shift will start at 3:00 pm and end at midnight.

According to DJ Narain, Railway Ministry spokesman, the order to work in shifts has been issued only for the Minister of Railways Cell (minister's office) and not for other staff members.

