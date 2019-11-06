Rs 1 crore defamation notice to Ex-Adjutant General

A veteran Army officer has sent Rs one crore defamation notice to just retired Adjutant General Lt Gen Ashwani Kumar for his controversial remarks on disability pension and code of conduct for the ex-servicemen.

Lt Col Niraj Bakshi (rtd) sent the legal notice seeking an unconditional apology from the military law officer, who on the last day of his service career gave a television interview in which the contentious remarks were made.

In the legal notice, Lt Col Bakshi also argued that giving an interview to the media in uniform without the explicit sanction of the government is against the Army Rules, 1954.

The interview has upset the veterans, who are wondering whether it was a move to gag them.