'Rs 15,000 crore loan sanctioned for projects'

Rs 15,000 cr loan sanctioned for projects: Urban Affairs Ministry

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 21:03 ist

NCR Planning Board has sanctioned over Rs 15,000 crore loan for projects worth Rs 31,000 crore, a top official of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that 265 projects worth over Rs 18,500 crore are complete and the rest are under construction. 

At an event, the secretary said that NCRPB approves regional and sub-regional plans in the national capital region, and funds project at affordable rates by raising bonds from the market or taking loans from bilateral and multilateral agencies.

At the event, Mishra launched a portal - Project-Management Information System (P-MIS) of the National Capital Regional Planning Board and said this a major step in using digital technology to improve transparency and accountability in monitoring the progress of projects and administering loans.

"P-MIS will bring ease in review and management of projects and provide information and opportunity to give feedback to the citizens," he also said.

The statement said that explaining the features of the software, Mishra added that the P-MIS has a unique feature of doing calculations at the back end for monitoring various critical financial events for guarantee validity date and a monthly repayment of loan due date. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

What's Brewing

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

Do 5G mobile telephones and networks pose health risks?

Do 5G mobile telephones and networks pose health risks?

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

 