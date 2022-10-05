RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for 'Matri Shakti', religion-based population balance

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday called for the empowerment of women in all domains of society, along with their participation and equity in the decision-making process.

Taking about the Bharatiya tradition, where activities are carried out jointly by men and women, Bhagwat said that over time this tradition was forgotten and numerous limitations were placed on 'Matri Shakti'.

"We must empower our women. Society can't progress without women. Our prestige and credibility increased in the world. The way we helped Sri Lanka, and our stand during the Ukraine-Russia conflict shows that we are being heard," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said in Nagpur.

Stating that ordinary people are now experiencing the process of national resurgence, Bhagwat pointed out two obstacles - conservatism and forces that are inimical to Bharat’s unity

and progress. "These forces pit different sections of society against each other on the basis of sectional self-interest and hatred, and increase chasms and enmities, this has been their conduct in independent Bharat," he said. He added that while new traditions that are in sync with the present times and nation have to be formulated, we have to be mindful of our eternal (Sanatana) values.

Bhagwat said that we should try to have friends in all castes and economic classes to bring more equality in society.

He also batted for New Education Policy (NEP) saying that it's a myth that English is important for a career. "The New Education Policy should lead to students becoming highly cultured, good human beings who are also inspired by patriotism – this is everyone’s desire. Society needs to support this actively," he said.

Quoting experts, the RSS chief said that ultra-nuclear families are posing challenges to the all-round development of young girls and boys. "An increased sense of insecurity, social tension present testing times and a question mark hangs over the central edifice of our society –the 'family system'," he said.

"Populations require resources. If it grows without building resources, it becomes a burden. There is another view in which population is considered an asset. We need to work on a population policy for all keeping both aspects in mind," he added.

