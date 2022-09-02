RSS to held crucial meet in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its annual key coordination meeting from September 10-12 in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

The national-level meeting will see RSS-inspired organisations and affiliate bodies taking part in the event three-day event, according to the Mumbai office of the Vishwa Samvad Kendra.

The meeting comes close on the heels of BJP restructuring of the Parliamentary Board which saw the ouster of union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and induction of new faces like B S Yediyurappa, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, Satyanarayan Jatiya, and Sarbananda Sonowal.

A total of 36 organisations would take part in the sessions which would discuss a wide range of issues.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale were among those who would guide the sessions.

The top brass of the Sangh Parivar would be present during the deliberations.

“These organisations which are quite active and work on issues related to education, intelligentsia, economy, service and national security would discuss the related activities and issues,” according to the RSS.

Among those who would be present include BJP president J P Nadda and national general secretary B L Santosh, Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh’s president Hiranmay Pandya and organising secretary B Surendran, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s national president Alok Kumar and national general secretary Milind Parande, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s general secretary Nidhi Tripathi and national organising secretary Ashish Chauhan and representatives of Bharatiya Kishan Sangh, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Vidya Bharti.