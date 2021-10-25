Same-sex couple in Karwa Chauth ad draws mixed reaction

Same-sex couple in Karwa Chauth ad draws mixed reactions

Previously, Diwali-centred ads by FabIndia and CEAT have faced flak over 'hurting sentiments'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 25 2021, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 16:44 ist
A still from the ad. Credit: Twitter/@baxiabhishek

An advertisement showing a same-sex couple celebrating Karwa Chauth from Dabur has drawn mixed reactions online.

The advertisement, for the company's Fem Creme bleach, shows the couple discussing the importance of the festival while preparing for their first Karwa Chauth. A third woman then meets them and gives them new saris for the event.

The ad ends with the couple breaking their fast with each other.

The ad has drawn mixed reactions, with some people praising it as 'a nice film for a traditional, often-criticized festival by an otherwise conservative brand,' while others taking exception to "another Hindu festival being targetted" by a brand for marketing.

"The “tradition” is criticized with good reason. adding a queer angle to it doesn’t change that. and also, perpetuating the regressive desire to “glow” (euphimism for “fair”)," wrote one user.

Some used the promo to mock BJP and its supporters after the drama surrounding FabIndia's advertisement on Diwali.

Another person tagged a Shefali Vaidya, saying "Hey @ShefVaidya another one with no bindi. Enjoy the lovely ad and boycott the product. You can replace Fem with Gillette!" Vaidya, had announced her support for #NoBindiNoBusiness, meaning she wouldnt buy products from any brand that show models withut bindis. This garnered a lot of attention

Earlier this week, FabIndia and CEAT faced flak for their advertisements on Diwali. FabIndia courted a controversy over advertisement of its festive collection titled ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’, forcing it to withdraw the ad.

Meanwhile firebrand BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde shot off a letter to CEAT chief executive Anant Vardhan Goenka rebuking the company’s latest advertisement featuring Bollywood star Aamir Khan for creating “unrest among Hindus” after the company released an advertisement appealing to people to not burst crackers on roads during Diwali.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Festivals
Hindus
Social media

Related videos

What's Brewing

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

 