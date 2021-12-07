Sanjay Raut meets Rahul Gandhi to discuss 'forging Opposition unity'

Days after Shiv Sena firmly backed Congress against Trinamool Congress, its leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday met Rahul Gandhi here to discuss emerging political scenarios and forging unity among Opposition parties.

The meeting came amid speculation that Shiv Sena would formally join the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) even as Sena sources said that it was not necessary as they are already in an alliance with Congress in Maharashtra where it runs the government.

Raut's discussions with Rahul also came days after Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamna' that creating an alliance parallel to UPA sans Congress was akin to strengthening "fascist" forces after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Mumbai and her search for allies to form an opposition alliance.

"An Opposition front is not possible without Congress. The face of the opposition front may be a matter of discussion. Rahul Gandhi will soon visit Mumbai. There should be only one opposition front," Raut told reporters after the meeting with Rahul.

Asked whether the Sena would join the UPA, he said, "it was a long meeting. I will first meet (party supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackery and then we'll talk about it."

Mamata has been attempting to form a grouping of opposition parties arguing that Congress has not been able to take on the BJP and ceding space.

