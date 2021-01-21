Sasikala tests positive for Covid-19

Former AIADMK leader Sasikala, who was rushed to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Sasikala, 69, was rushed to a hospital after she had faced breathing issues.

Sasikala, according to her family members, had tested negative for Covid-19 earlier, but doctors had suggested a CT scan to rule out any further complications in her lungs.

The hospital on Wednesday said Sasikala, who has comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism, was admitted with cough and fever. She was taken to the Victoria Hospital for a CT scan for further evaluation.

