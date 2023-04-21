Satya Pal Malik summoned by CBI after Pulwama remarks

Satya Pal Malik who made allegations against Modi summoned by CBI in insurance scam case

Malik had recently alleged that Modi had asked him to keep silent when the government's "fault" was pointed out in the Pulwama attacks

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 21 2023, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 19:40 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has asked former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory, officials said on Friday.

Malik had recently alleged that Prime Minister Modi had asked him to keep silent when the government's "fault" was pointed out in the Pulwama attacks that led to the killing of 40 soldiers.

Reacting to the development, Malik told PTI that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked for his presence at the agency's Akbar Road guesthouse here for "certain clarifications".

"They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available," Malik said.

The CBI had examined him in connection with the alleged scam last year.

In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Narendra Modi
Satya Pal Malik
Satyapal Malik
India News

