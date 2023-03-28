Savarkar remark: Uddhav, Rahul iron out differences, to 'fight for democracy' together

Clouds of uncertainty over Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s relationship with Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Savarkar remarks appeared to have lifted on Tuesday with both sides agreeing to focus on their friendship and fight against the Narendra Modi government.

The cracks that developed were cemented after Shiv Sena (Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut spoke to Rahul over the phone and conveyed that their fight was against Modi and not Savarkar while Rahul said that he would not dilute his ideological stand but could tone the criticism a bit down for “friends”.

The Thackeray faction had skipped a dinner meeting of Opposition parties called by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday where even Trinamool Congress (TMC) sent its representatives following Rahul’s disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Asked about the tension between the parties, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal admitted that there was a “little bit of issue” and they have taken care of it. Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said he spoke about 18 parties joining together to take forward the fight against the Modi government on Monday night and on Tuesday, he is mentioning 19 parties with the addition of Sena.

During the Monday meeting, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had brought up the issue of Sena’s absence and their uneasiness over Rahul making critical comments on Savarkar, a Hindutva ideologue, regularly. On Saturday, Rahul had said he was not Savarkar but a Gandhi and would not apologise.

Pawar told the meeting that Savarkar and RSS were different and the former had held views supporting eating beef. He said that many of them may have different viewpoints on Savarkar but some have “sentiments” for him. “Whatever our views are, that should not harm our unity,” he said.

Responding to Pawar, sources said Rahul said he has an ideological position on Savarkar which he would not dilute but “for friends”, he could “tone it down”. He told the meeting that he always “respects friends” and what is more important for him is the fight to protect democracy.

At the same time, he reminded the leaders he had been talking about the danger posed by the BJP-RSS to democracy for the past nine years but were reluctant to acknowledge it and now they were acknowledging it after his disqualification.

Sources said Rahul would be writing to all Opposition leaders thanking them for their support after his disqualification.

Following the intervention of Pawar, who is the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra that includes NCP, Sena (Thackeray) and Congress, and Rahul’s remarks, the tension was eased and Raut, who has a good rapport with Rahul, spoke to the Congress leader on Tuesday, which melt the ice.

The Thackeray faction could not have looked the other way on Rahul’s latest attack on Savarkar as the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were breathing down their neck and taunting them whether it had changed its stand on Savarkar. Also, the leadership has acknowledged the resentment among the cadre for not countering Rahul’s attack on Savarkar.

On Monday, DH had reported that Sena (Thackeray) was unlikely to rock the MVA, as its primary battle is against the “attack on democracy” and wanted Rahul not to get distracted on such issues.