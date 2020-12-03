SBI's YONO app down due to system outage

SBI's YONO app down due to system outage

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2020, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 18:04 ist
Logo of State Bank of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

Subscribers of State Bank of India's YONO app faced a difficult time after it suffered a system outage on Thursday.

While the authorities expressed regret at the inconvenience caused by the technical glitch, several customers took to social media to unleash their annoyance.

“YONO SBI mobile application has been impacted due to a system outage. Steps are being take for restoration of uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused and request customers to use OnlineSBI and YONO Lite for their banking needs," SBI posted on its Twitter handle.

 

