SBI's YONO app down due to system outage

Subscribers of State Bank of India's YONO app faced a difficult time after it suffered a system outage on Thursday.

While the authorities expressed regret at the inconvenience caused by the technical glitch, several customers took to social media to unleash their annoyance.

“YONO SBI mobile application has been impacted due to a system outage. Steps are being take for restoration of uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused and request customers to use OnlineSBI and YONO Lite for their banking needs," SBI posted on its Twitter handle.

@TheOfficialSBI Looks like SBI has not upgraded but degraded the YONO app, it is down every alternate day unable to make transactions 🤨 — Karthik Reddy (@KarthikReddyMi) December 3, 2020

@sbi it's ur new feature to down online services in month starting ??

Then make a advertisement about it #SBIDown — Akash Chatterjee (@Mickeychatterje) December 3, 2020