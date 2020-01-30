SC allows transportation of mined minerals in Goa

In a relief for the miners, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed transportation of minerals, which were lying after having been extracted in Goa since March, 2018.

The mine lease holders can undertake the process within 6 months, subject to valid conditions, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said.

The top court modified the Bombay HC order, which had directed for confiscation of the mined ore.

During the hearing, the court had asked the miners to take all the caution in transportation of the minerals.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for NGO 'Goa Foundation', the PIL petitioner, had opposed it saying mining in Goa had a long history. All these mines in Goa had completed 50 years in 2007 and the mining must be stopped, as was made clear in a previous judgement of the top court, he said.

To this, the bench had said "we are not considering a plea for resumption of mines".

"We are considering issue of mined ore by March 15, 2018. Why should we not allow transportation? Where is the order to confiscate the materials," the bench had said.

On February 7, 2018, the top court had scrapped all mining leases in Goa and directed the state government to grant fresh mining leases. All existing leases would cease to exist by March 15, 2018.

Prior to that, the apex court in its April 2014 judgment has stated that all leases had expired in 2007 and now fresh leases had to be given.

The Goa government had granted 88 renewals to mining leases in December 2014 and January 2015, just before the mining law was amended, mandatorily providing for auction.