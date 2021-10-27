SC committee to probe Pegasus snooping issue shatters castle of govt propaganda: CPI MP

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's decision to form a committee of experts to enquire into the Pegasus snooping issue had "shattered the castle of government propaganda".

The apex court appointed a committee of experts to inquire into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of Indian citizens.

"Supreme Court in pegasus upheld nation's honour.Verdict shattered the castle of Govt.propaganda with a mask of national security. Now, they may try to put hurdles before expert committee by denying necessary materials.Modi is afraid of truth. They live for pegasus! (sic)" Viswam said in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the three-member committee will be headed by former apex court judge R V Raveendran.

Citing national security, the Centre had refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

"NSO,the mother of spyware Pegasus will now try to protect Modi Govt.Israeli zionism and RSS Hindutva are ideological twins.Greed of NSO coupled with Israeli politics led them to the snooping in India.Modi Govt.spread red carpet for pegasus to spy on its own citizens. Shame to Modi (sic)," he said.

"As they want to hide the truth, they suppressed my Question in Parliament after Temporarily approving it. Our fight to raise Pegasus in Paliament is vindicated by the supreme court decision," the MP added.

Check out DH's latest videos