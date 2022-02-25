SC dismisses BJP leaders plea for deployment of central forces in WB local body polls

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea by BJP leaders for deployment of central forces during polls for West Bengal municipalities to be held on February 27.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant rejected the plea filed by Pratap Banerjee and Mousumi Roy against the Calcutta High Court's order allowing the State Election Commissioner to take a decision on deployment of central paramilitary forces in 108 West Bengal municipalities.

Senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for the petitioners, contended that the opposition party candidates faced threats from the ruling party and were not being allowed to file nominations.

"There were instances which showed that the State Election Commission leaned towards ruling TMC," he alleged.

The counsel also pointed out the SEC relied upon reports from 'Joy Bangla' the official newspaper, instead of referring to other publications with regard to incidents of violence.

The top court, however, remained unimpressed with the submission.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the Union government had no problem in deploying central forces as the top court had earlier in case of Tripura issued orders for it.

The court refused to consider the plea.

In December, 2021, the top court had declined to entertain a plea by the BJP seeking a direction to the West Bengal government, state election panel and other functionaries, to come up with an action plan, including deployment of sufficient central police forces, for free and fair municipal polls in Kolkata.

