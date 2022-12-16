SC dismisses NIMHANS' plea against stay on disciplinary proceedings against president of employees association

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by NIMHANS, Bengaluru against the Karnataka High Court's order of November 24, 2022 against the disciplinary proceedings initiated against the president of its employees association.

A bench presided over by Justice B R Gavai rejected the plea against A G Nagaraja who was alleged to have indulged in illegal demonstration and circulated anonymous complaint on social media about "rude behaviour of Registrar with a woman employee".

The top court refused to interfere with the stay granted by the Karnataka High Court on the enquiry proceedings in the matter.

After hearing counsel for NIMHANS and senior advocate Devadatt Kamat and advocates Nishanth Patil and Prithveesh Mirle for Nagaraja, the top court orally observed that the whole proceedings seemed to emanate from ego of the Registrar.

The High Court, in its order, had noted that the entire proceedings against Nagaraja appeared to be an offshoot of demonstration held against the closure of the complaint by the woman employee.

"We are of the opinion that the enquiry on the Articles of charges appears to be misconceived and in the teeth of the law. Hence, there would be a further stay of operation of the articles of charge issued on September 9, 2022," the High Court had said.

The HC had also noted Nagaraja had taken leave on the date when he was alleged to have held the demonstration.