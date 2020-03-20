SC rejects Nirbhaya convict's plea, hanging at 5:30 am

SC dismisses Nirbhaya case convict petition against rejection of his mercy plea by President; hanging at 5:30 am

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 20 2020, 03:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 03:43 ist
Supreme Court (Reuters photo)

Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed the petition of Nirbhaya case death row convict Pawan Gupta against the rejection of his mercy plea by the President and seeking stay on execution.

 

More details awaited...

Nirbhaya case
Delhi
Supreme Court
