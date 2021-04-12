SC dismisses plea on removal of verses from Quran with Rs 50,000 cost

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL filed by former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Central Waqf Board Syed Wasim Rizvi, on the removal of certain verses from 'Holy Quran' for allegedly promoting extremism and terrorism with Rs 50,000 cost.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice R F Nariman termed the plea as "absolutely frivolous".

At the start, the bench asked the petitioner's counsel, senior advocate R K Raizada if he was pressing for the prayers.

The counsel said the Holy book was part of the curriculum in Madrasas where children at the tender age were getting indoctrinated. This was not permissible under Article 25 (right to practise religion) of the Constitution as it has resulted in terror, he claimed.

The bench, however, dismissed the plea with the cost.

The plea contended 26 verses in the Holy Quran, which violated law of the land, promoted extremism and terrorism and posed a serious threat to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, should be declared as unconstitutional, non-effective and non-functional.