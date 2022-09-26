SC expresses displeasure over govt packing temple trusts with politicians

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its strong displeasure over the appointment of politicians on the management committee of temple trusts, wondering how come they were picked up as some of them were chargesheeted and their conduct, integrity and credentials were found lacking.

Taking up a matter related to appointment in Board of Trustees of Shri Saibaba Sansthan, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar asked, "how come politicians become so active about certain temples and want to take over the management? Whosoever comes in, they put their men for various reasons."

"The time has come to rise above the party lines. Party lines won’t work anymore,” the bench said.

The bench noted that the trust’s managing committee, which was scrapped by the Bombay High Court on September 13, consisted of members from NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena.

"The people have faith, rather blind faith, in such shrines and temples and they worship such shrines with reverence irrespective of their religion, class, creed, caste and, therefore, there is a need to improve administration of such shrines by appointing persons from different fields known for character, integrity and expertise, so that there would not be exploitation and rather devotees will get better services," the bench said.

Appearing for the Maharashtra government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta admitted that committees for religious places cannot become fiefdom of political parties.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for a PIL petitioner, pointed out that in all other shrines in Maharashtra, including Siddhivinayak Temple, there are similar provisions and no norms for appointment are prescribed by the government.

Advocate S B Talekar, appearing for the original PIL petitioner, Uttamrao Shelke pointed out that despite direction by the Bombay High Court to frame rules prescribing mode and manner for appointment of members of management committee, no criteria or parameters or mode and manner for appointment of members have been prescribed so far.

The top court issued notice in the matter, preferring not to stay the HC's order. It put the matter for consideration in November, 2022.

The HC had directed that until a new committee is put in place, the trust would be managed by an ad hoc committee of Ahmednagar's principal district judge, and the chief executive officer of the Shirdi Trust.